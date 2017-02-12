Mexican ladder industry booms

Mexico’s No.1 aluminum ladder retailer has declared the proposed border wall a ‘fantastic idea’. Alongside kiosks running the length of the Rio Grande, hardware-chain ‘Su Casa’ offers a number of ‘practice walls’ at select locations along with personal trainers who will teach the sojourners to spot cleverly disguised guards and drones shaped like albatross, patrolling the border.

Meanwhile infomercials promote: ‘The cheapest! Lightest! Sturdiest ladders, or your money back!’. When asked whether or not Mr. Trump had invested in ‘Su Casa’ as well as various Texan brick producers, the owner replied: ‘Mr. Trump is a valued shareholder who believes good fences make good neighbors – and even healthier profit margins’.

Kelly Ervin