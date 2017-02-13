Nigerian Prince finally gets money out to the UK

After a prolonged email campaign asking for assistance on very generous terms, a Nigerian Prince has finally managed to get his fortune out of a British bank account.

‘I can’t understand why it took so long’ said Prince Alyusi Islassis – ‘I actually made a pretty generous offer with whoever would assist me with accessing my millions. It’s almost as if people thought it must be too good to be true.’

In the end Doris Jenkins, a retired church warden from the Isle of Wight wired Prince Alyusi the $10,000 to his Nigerian bank account ‘as required under Nigerian law’. ‘He seemed so worried in his email, so I felt I had to help him’ explained Miss Jenkins, 77. ‘My grandson told me to ignore it, but I’m glad I didn’t because I immediately got a million dollars back as promised. Luckily my bank have just been in contact asking me to confirm my account details – so I know it’s safe.’

Maverick