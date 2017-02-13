UK regional press welcomes Grammy performers’ political activism

Local UK politics took centre stage at the Grammy Awards last night as US pop stars allied themselves to a range of political causes and movements, according to the UK’s regional newspapers.

Katy Perry’s performance has been called a ‘powerful allegory’ in support of the extension of parking restrictions around Chadwell Heath station. ‘Not since Dylan sang’ How many roads must a man walk down, before you c all him a man?’ in support of the pedestrianisation of Romford High Street, have US pop stars been so vocal in their support of UK regional issues,’ wrote the Romford Recorder’s critic.

Rapper Busta Rhymes’ acceptance speech contained a ‘controversial damning, if heavily veiled, attack’ on the decision by the governors to close Rodmell Primary School in Lewes, according to the review in the Sussex Express.

Beyonce also contributed to the political atmosphere. The Yorkshire Post reported that via her performance she had praised councillors for including plans for Whitby Pier in the Scarborough Borough Council’s Forward Plan – due to be discussed this week by councillors.

‘Beyonce was seemingly making a statement that the £4.8 million was granted by the Environment agency three years ago and now was the time to take action to ensure the piers future,’ the paper wrote. ‘Doubtless local residents will welcome her involvement and hope that she takes part in future public consultation.’

Meanwhile the Birmingham Mail said it was ‘typical of the London-centred so-called national media to ignore Jay-Z’s call for all to vote in the West Midlands Mayoral elections in May.’ It said ‘Mr Z may not have explicitly said this, or endorsed any candidate, or seemingly have been aware of the election but it was obvious to all spectators that he was implying this.’

StanleyMizaru