Concern grows over dodgy dictator with nuclear missiles

President Donald Trump has condemned Kim Jong-un’s regime for testing a ballistic missile in the Sea of Japan while he was playing golf with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The president vowed that the US would stand bigly behind its fabulous ally Japan and added that he won their round 5-and-4, which was the first time America has won in years.

The missile being tested had a range of 2,500 miles and could reach the US Pacific Ocean dependency of Guam. This has alarmed the 3% of Americans who know where the Pacific Ocean is.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said: ‘North Korea is in blatant violation of resolutions by the UN, which we are threatening to withdraw from, and is threatening Japan and South Korea, who have been undermining America for years. America will not stand by and let the world’s security be threatened by a rogue nuclear state led by a sociopathic tyrant with a dodgy hairdo.’

‘What?’