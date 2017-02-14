Garage forecourt flowers still best Valentine Day buy, say guys

The traditional bouquet – or just bunch – of flowers for Valentine’s Day from garage forecourts is still the best buy, say most guys interviewed on their way home from the pub. ‘I think it’s the cool wrapping,’ said Jason, 21. ‘It’s kind of crinkly but shiny and transparent. Sexy, even.’

But Bill Williams, 20, said he thought the attraction was ‘the flower scent mingled with a hint of petrol fumes, plus the knowledge they were out in the open air.’

‘You can’t beat the romance of garage forecourt blooms,’ he said. ‘Although I left it a bit late, so she’s getting Valentine Day barbecue briquettes instead.’