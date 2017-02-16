New £10 note to feature cauliflowers instead of Jane Austen

The new polymer £10 note to be issued in September will carry pictures of vegetables instead of Jane Austen, the Bank of England has announced. The move follows complaints from vegans and some religious groups that the note contains a small amount of tallow, derived from animal waste products.

‘While we were unable to scrap the new note,’ a Bank of England spokeswoman said, ‘as a concession to vegans and some religious groups, the note will feature very artistic depictions of a basket of veg, probably of the five-a-day variety.’

A Vegan Society spokesman said while they welcomed the move they advised against sprouts – ‘a veg which, unfairly in our opinion, the general public is prejudiced against.’ The Bank of England said that vegans using cash machines would have the option of requesting a ‘vegetable tenner’.

A proposal to replace the Queen’s head on some notes with a turnip, is understood to be still under consideration.