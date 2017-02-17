Reality condemned as constituting ‘Fake Satire’

Controversy has sprung up about a host of new satire sites that are causing confusion in the comedy world by reporting what they claim to be ‘actual events.’ So called ‘Fake satire’ websites such as BBC News and CNN have been entertaining readers with hilarious quotes from Donald Trump and stories of Britain’s attempt to negotiate its exit from the EU, even though they claim that they are merely reporting what they call ‘reality’.

‘These guys are so creative’ said Armando Ianucci; ‘It’s not just the daily Donald Trump updates; there was a story about somebody making themselves a woolly mammoth, the discovery of a new continent called Zealandia, and Jeremy Corbyn opposing the Tory government. They had me in stiches.’

Titus