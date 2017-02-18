All Trump staffers to be replaced by their SNL equivalents

The scandal-hit Trump administration, reeling from the forced resignation of Mike Flynn as National Security Advisor and the fact that his chosen replacement turned the job down, has announced that effective immediately all Trump staffers will be replaced by the people who play them on satirical TV show Saturday Night Live.

‘It all started when me and Spicey were watching Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of him,’ said President Trump today. ‘He thought they went too far and it would be funnier if they toned it down. But I thought ‘Why don’t you actually attack the press with your podium like she does?”

The replacement of Spicer by McCarthy was immediately followed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos being asked to make way for Kate McKinnon who, despite being a sketch comedian, is thought to be far more qualified for the job anyway.

Asked whether he himself will be replaced by Alec Baldwin, President Trump replied ‘I guess it doesn’t really matter, as long as he keeps doing everything Steve Bannon says.’

YaBasta