Liz Truss ‘probably understands Article 50 better than me’, admits Lord Kerr

In a frank interview today Lord Kerr, one of the architects of the Lisbon Treaty and the individual responsible for writing Article 50, admitted that Liz Truss ‘probably understands the article better than everyone, seeing as she scanned through it quickly a couple of days ago.’

He also suspects that Ms Truss has a better handle on his Sky contract, despite him negotiating with a call agent for nearly two hours, and he has made a formal request for her to advise him on his holiday itinerary. ‘It’s jotted down on a note on the fridge, but frankly my handwriting is appalling, so really I ought to check with Liz. I don’t want to turn up at the wrong airport or something’, he said.

Liz Truss was unavailable for comment as she is currently ‘very busy’ looking at Theresa May’s PPI claims and also checking if Boris Johnson is due any compensation for a car accident he doesn’t recall ever having.