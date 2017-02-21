Bucks Fizz stripped of 1981 Eurovision title following new drug tests

UK eighties heart-throbs Bucks Fizz, have been stripped of their 1981 Eurovision Song Contest title and banned indefinitely from taking part in any form of competitive singing, karaoke and the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, after traces of ‘Space Dust’ and Babycham were found using state of the art blood tests.

As the pop industry cracks down on it’s historical cheats in an attempt to keep modern competitors clean, it has re-examined all samples taken from acts performing in the annual show since 1973.

The bleached-blonde quartet who reached world music’s pinnacle with the ‘Making Your Mind Up’,are believed to have masked the presence of the illicit substances by consuming ‘Toast Toppers’ and large quantities of the frozen dessert ‘Arctic Roll’ provided by sponsors Birds Eye.

Runner-up,solo-act Hans Ziergerman, has been posthumously awarded the winners prize. The son of the retired Bavarian shoemaker accepted the trophy during a brief ceremony in the coffee lounge at Zurich Airport.

A spokesman for Eurovision added that “when it came to stamping out cheating, it really was about making our mind up.”

