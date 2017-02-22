Although the UK government is set for a hard Brexit, it is finding some previous commitments are proving difficult to avoid. This includes payment of contributions for some future projects, and a pocket money allowance for the EU to allow it to buy sweets and comics.

‘We have to pay into projects we signed up for, even though they’ve not been started and at least one hasn’t even been decided on yet,’ said a government spokesman, mentioning Project Splendiferous as an example of something that’s ‘probably terribly important, or will be once somebody decides what it’s for,’ he added, noting that the projected contribution of ‘about £2 billion a year sounds super value.’

Critics note that although the project contributions are reasonable, the claim from the EU for continuing with its pocket money is ‘distracting,’ with one critic noting that Greece’s habit at throwing plates on the floor every time someone suggests stopping the payments, averaging ‘about £3 billion per state per year’ as ‘childish.’ Greek spokespersons were unavailable for comment as they were all “sulking out back.”