A distant cousin of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s has been found dead in a restaurant in Glasgow. Reports say Kim Jong Yum he was ‘seduced’ by a woman with a premium ‘Yum-Yum’ designed to explode when the outer layer of pastry is pierced. In a statement, Greater Glasgow Police claimed the victim’s face had been reduced to ‘sugar and flesh’.

Yum’s death comes just days after the murder of Kim Jong Nam, and commentators suggest that Kim Jong Un’s regime is becoming increasingly despotic but with a surrealist twist. Yum had fallen out of favour with the regime in 2012 after criticising the lack of dessert options in North Korean cuisine. Despite spending the last five years touring Europe in search of the perfect pastry, Yum was still viewed as a potential threat to Kim Jong Un’s supremacy by senior party members. According to US intelligence, the fact that the sugary Scottish doughnut was a duplication of the cake-loving official’s given name was thought to increase the likelihood of the scheme’s success.

North Korea has denied any involvement in the matter. However Korean Central Television’s morning news was laced with yum-yum puns and speeches about cake by corpsing officials.

Tom Learmouth