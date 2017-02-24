Nuttall to resume surgical career

Paul Nuttall, whose Uncle Barry invented cheese, will today announce his intention to leave politics to return to paediatric oncology.

The move will dismay many in UKIP, who apparently revered Paul for his Latin quips, his first-hand accounts of The Cavern in the 60s, and his superior sexual technique. His reclusive supermodel girlfriend tweeted her support for Mr Nuttall’s decision, though was unavailable – as usual – for comment.

Paul Nuttall switched from a promising career in the Premiership to medicine after seeing his imaginary childhood friend die at Hillsborough. Other imaginary friends perished at the Twin Towers, the Falklands campaign and Assassin’s Creed.

Mrs Edith Jones, whose son has pancreatic cancer, was ambivalent about the decision. “Mr Nuttall is probably the only surgeon alive who can save my son, so I’m grateful he’s returning to paediatric surgery, but I’m broken up about losing such an inspirational leader. Did you know that his granddad shot down the Red Baron?”