Trump bans transgender golden showers

Donald Trump’s unhealthy interest in all things urinary has now extended to a ban on transgender evacuations anywhere ‘in the vicinity’ of the Presidential face. Having revoked transgender student toilet rights, Mr. Trump was at pains to point out that Russian hotel rooms were also off limits.

A Trump spokeswoman explained: ‘This is about there being two genders; Mr Trump has no interest in gender-fluid fluid. Urination should be as God intended – between a man and two women – preferably prostitutes. Mr. Trump does not want any deviant excreta near him – unless he’s paid for it first’.

Anticipating a ‘backlog of logs’, Mr. Trump is said to be considering ‘inturdment camps’ for social undesirables. In 2009 the Trump Network launched a failed ponzi scheme to analyze the nutrients in urine, but it is hoped that this could now be used to identify the early onset of liberalism.

The spokeswoman said: ‘Just like the media, transgender students will just need to hold their sh$t in for another four years. You British journalist may think that the President is taking the piss but he has no plans to actually take the piss. If anything, he’ll be busy pissing money up the wall – a wall built by Mexicans, heterosexual Mexicans’.