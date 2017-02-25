New solar system actually just reflection in mirror

Following a big announcement about a brand new solar system that looks exactly like ours, a NASA official has admitted they were actually just looking in the mirror.

“We had moved our telescope into the men’s room while the main viewing platform was undergoing renovations”, said a spokesperson.

“We didn’t realise it was pointing at the mirror.”

The blunder was spotted by a junior press officer who has since been promoted to Chief Astronomer.

NASA has released an official statement promising to be “more careful in future” and apologising for any “false hope of escaping the apocalypse. We’re all just as f**ked as we were yesterday.”

Marie Maurer