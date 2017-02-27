Man who lost to Ed Miliband now an expert on winning

David Miliband has stepped forward to advise the Labour Party he abandoned on where it is going astray. Miliband is well placed to advise everyone on what it is to be a winning candidate, having spent so much time standing beside one and coming from a family whose election is generally seen as a sure-fire way to guarantee victory, especially those members who can eat a bacon sandwich without looking a numpty.

Miliband stressed that he is the David Miliband, who now earns earn £500,000 a year working for a charity, whose purpose is to deal with the alarmingly high numbers of refugees we now have, not the the man with the same name who spent his political career creating bogus wars in the Middle East, which coincidentally created the largest refugee crisis in history.