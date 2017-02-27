Mountain rescue teams ‘ineffectual at rescuing mountains’

Noting that the Earth is at the end of an interglacial period that has seen the creation of many major mountains, such as Mount Everest, named after the double glazing company, Mount Snowden, named after the contractor who spilled NSA information to WikiLeaks and Ysgyryd Fawr in Wales, named after Spit the Dog, scientists have questioned the value of Mountain Rescue teams.

‘These teams have been active all over the UK since the 1950s, yet there’s no evidence they’ve rescued a single mountain,’ said one scientist. He pointed to the cost of maintaining MR accommodation, search and rescue helicopters when ‘we know where the bloody mountains are’ and the scaffolding bill since the government outsourced mountain rescue to the private sector.

The government has responded, stating: ‘We are committed to rescuing British mountains, especially those in marginal Tory constituencies.’