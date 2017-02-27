Teachers protest ‘Glee-style’

Evoking echoes of 1980’s Fame Academy and through the medium of interpretive dance, teachers throughout the land plan to don hot-pants, crop-tops and mortar boards in an act of solidarity and musical ‘pizzazz!’. Cuts to school budgets and a push by the government to improve EBacc results is predicted to squeeze teacher recruitment in the arts and force many actors ‘to grow the f@ck up’.

‘Nobody takes art, drama and dance teachers seriously these days,’ said a one departmental head today, while wearing spandex. ‘But by God they will when we pirouette down Downing Street to present our petition,’ he added, proudly holding up a sheaf of papers with signatures painted in poster paints. ‘We will threaten to papier mache ourselves to the railings and pray it doesn’t rain’.

A government spokesman acknowledged that recruitment for maths and science subjects was struggling due to the relatively low wages and the fact that the subjects are ‘bloody hard’, citing George Osborne’s grasp of arithmetic as an example. However, he stated he was unaware of a problem recruiting for the arts. ‘We cancelled them in 2009, didn’t we?’ he said.

The protest is expected to involve forms of kabuki theatre, street dance and a Philip Glass/James Blunt mash-up. Spectators will doubtless be reminded of the mime artist protests of three years ago. Seven mime artists ‘locked’ themselves inside imaginary prisons outside parliament and subsequently starved when a police officer mimed throwing the key in the Thames.