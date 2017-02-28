Fears of unintentional racism as Apple launches line of ethnically diverse emoji

Industry experts predict a sharp increase in the number of mobile phone users choosing voice calls over text messages for fear of being branded a horrible racist following Apple’s unveiling of a new line of ethnically diverse emoji.

The cartoonish face icons included in Apple’s iOS and OS X operating systems were given a splash of colour by the Cupertino-based company earlier this week in order to make them more inclusive and ethnically diverse. But users of Apple’s products are now gravely concerned that their misuse of the icons might cause everyone around them to hate them and chase them with sticks. ‘Am I supposed to use the emoji that most looks like me, or the one that looks like the person I’m sending the message to?’ asked one distressed Apple fan on an online forum. ‘Apple really needs to make this clearer!’

White, middle-class Britons especially seem to be unsure of how they are supposed to use the new icons. ‘Would always using the Caucasian-looking one be misconstrued by my friends and coworkers as an indication of my secret desire for an all-white Britain?’ asked a concerned Mac user from Croydon. ‘Maybe I’ll just use them all in order. Not that there’s an ‘order’ to race or anything. I mean—oh god, am I racist? I am, aren’t I?’ With no official guidelines to refer to, Apple users around the globe have set about deciding their own rules for how and when to use the new emojis in their messages. Others, meanwhile, are swearing off text messaging altogether.

‘Of course I want to be seen to be accepting of all races and cultures,’ said an investment banker from Norwich. ‘But if I send my black coworker a black Santa emoji in a Christmas text, will he just think I’m taking the piss? I’ll probably just start using actual words to convey my thoughts and feelings from now on instead. It’s not worth the risk.’

Philip Kendall