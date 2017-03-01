95-year-old Greek-born German ‘Duke’ may have to leave post-Brexit Britain

An eccentric but harmless 95-year-old German-Greek man who has been married to his 90-year-old British wife and resident here for seventy years may have to leave Britain after Brexit, it has emerged. The man is known to his friends as ‘Duke’ as some struggled with his family name of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glucksburg.

‘Duke’ is believed to have more German than Greek blood but speaks passable English. Acquaintances said that he is hoping his chances of remaining in Britain will improve if he can get the support of the estranged German wife of Nigel Farage.

Duke’s wife, who lives in London, is said to be ‘not pleased’ at the threatened deportation from Britain of her husband. ‘When that Mrs May meets Duke’s missus,’ said a family friend, ‘she’ll get a right royal earful, I can promise you.’