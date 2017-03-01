95-year-old Greek-born German ‘Duke’ may have to leave post-Brexit Britain

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 16: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh pulls a face whilst carriage driving in the Laurent Perrier meet of the British Driving Society during day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 16, 2010 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)

An eccentric but harmless 95-year-old German-Greek man who has been married to his 90-year-old British wife and resident here for seventy years may have to leave Britain after Brexit, it has emerged. The man is known to his friends as ‘Duke’ as some struggled with his family name of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glucksburg.

‘Duke’ is believed to have more German than Greek blood but speaks passable English. Acquaintances said that he is hoping his chances of remaining in Britain will improve if he can get the support of the estranged German wife of Nigel Farage.

Duke’s wife, who lives in London, is said to be ‘not pleased’ at the threatened deportation from Britain of her husband. ‘When that Mrs May meets Duke’s missus,’ said a family friend, ‘she’ll get a right royal earful, I can promise you.’

Share this story...

Posted: Mar 1st, 2017 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2017 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer