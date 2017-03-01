Diane Abbott in bid to be named Britain’s tallest man

With the recent death of Britain’s tallest man, Neil Fingleton, the race is now on to nominate who should next fill the role. Speaking on the Daily Politics, Labour MP Diane Abbott has slammed the ‘short list’ [sic] of potential candidates as being ‘far too pale, male, stale and tall’.

Declaring her own candidacy for the role, Abbott (5’7”) said. ‘It’s about time that the role of Britain’s tallest man reflected British society in all its diversity. To have the title of Britain’s tallest man limited to men who were tall is giving out completely the wrong message.’

Shami Chakrabarti promised that Liberty would support the campaign because, you know, they just do, right?

