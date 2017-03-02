Facebook offers fully automated profiles for morons

Facebook is set to offer fully automated profiles by the end of next year. Users who lack the will to update their status in person at odd intervals will be able to pre-select a lifetime’s worth of status updates that will automatically be posted to their profiles. The company has developed the technology after realising that most users’ status updates read like a stream of thought from a person leading a highly uneventful life.

‘If you pick a Facebook profile at random you’ll notice that it is either a load of stupefying banalities or outright lies. This is because most people have really dull lives and/or they are too dreary to say anything interesting anyway,’ a spokesman for the office of Mark Zuckerberg explained. ‘So we thought most people would see no difference between their mates posting the same old crap and a computer doing it on their behalf.’

With the new service, when a user sets up their profile, they will be given the opportunity to select from a list of standard status updates, including ‘Can’t believe I have to get up at 5 a.m. for my ski trip!’, ‘Stuffed my face in Nando’s last night’, ‘Grandma/cousin/friend died last night, always my inspiration, always my light’, ‘Can’t believe it’s a year since Grandma/cousin/friend died. Always my hero’ and ‘Just when you’re ready to love again someone comes along and breaks your heart’.

If the default option ‘Whatever’ is selected, Facebook will then post these statuses automatically at random intervals to a user’s timeline throughout their lifetime. There will also be the option to upload a picture of yourself which Facebook will automatically Photoshop into groups of good-looking young people having fun. In theory, once an account is set up, it need never be accessed again.

Facebook stressed that full details of what the offer involves are available on page 648 of the privacy waiver which customers can accept by flushing a toilet, or clicking on the unsolicited advert in your news feed. This sits beneath a picture link of a scantily clad woman, rolling in bank notes, which reads: ‘Jenny surrendered all of her private information, you won’t BELIEVE what happened next…’

Dracula, hat tip to Iroquois Pliskin