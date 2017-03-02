Five go flying for Britain: A new Famous Five adventure

Once upon a time, there was a happy group of friends called Davy, Terry, Mikey and Bozo. They lived in a beautiful old building on an island, with some other nice people. They weren’t really friends, of course – they just liked to pretend. And most of the others weren’t that nice either, but that’s a story for another day.

Now, one fine sunny day, Davy had a spiffing idea: ‘I know, chaps, let’s have an adventure. We’ll go flying. I don’t mean just now, obviously, but let’s have a think about it and see what happens’.

Well, because Davy could be a bossy sort of chap, the others had to agree. Surprisingly, Mikey and Bozo thought this was a great idea. Bozo already had some experience of flying, though admittedly it was only by hanging from a wire – but it still got some laughs. Mikey had never been flying, but he was very good at getting laughs by making faces – in fact, his parents had told him he was so good, he would stay like that, and they were right!

Later on, though, when Mikey and Bozo had gone home for their tea, Terry (being a homely sort of person) asked Davy about some doubts she was having: ‘But Davy, what if the plane crashes?’ she asked timidly.

‘Don’t worry, Terry,’ said Davy, ‘we’ll all have parachutes, so we’ll be very, very safe’

‘But Davy,’ Terry pleaded, ‘I’m not sure I want to go in an aeroplane that might crash, and the only way of escaping is to jump out to be saved by a giant hankie.’

‘Terry, dear Terry,’ patronised Davy, ‘I’ll let you into a little secret. I don’t really want to go flying – I’m just trying to wind up the others. Especially Bozo – he’s been on TV and people have laughed at him, you know, and I’m rather jealous.’

‘OK then, Davy, I trust you. We all do,’ praised Terry, ‘You must be very brave, what with that pig and …’

‘Yes, yes,’ interrupted Davy, ‘that was quite brave of me’

Time passed … A few days later, Mikey and Bozo turned up with another friend, who was ironically called Nige, and who really liked the idea of flying. In fact, Nige claimed the idea as his own, even though many other friends had talked about it before him. Nige was not always with it because he drank too much ginger pop.

Well, because so many friends had arrived, Davy decided that he couldn’t disappoint everyone, so he arranged a trip to the aerodrome. This was the day they were going to fly! So, Davy got everyone together, and being a true gentleman he insisted that everyone else got on board first.

‘Davy,’ asked Terry, ‘Where’s Mikey ?’

‘Ah,’ said Davy, ‘He – erm – he couldn’t make it. He’s poorly. It would affect his complexion. Well, something like that. Anyway, he’s not going.’

‘Davy,’ asked Terry, ‘Why aren’t you getting on board?’

‘Ah,’ said Davy. ‘You remember that trick I was going to play on Mikey and Bozo…?’

‘Er, yes ….,’ said Terry, getting a little worried now.

‘Bye,’ said Davy, and locked the door shut. From the outside.

So, Terry, who was now rather miffed, made a decision. Quite a big decision, actually. ‘Well, boys, since Davy is so scared of flying a plane, I’m going to have to do it instead. So there,’ said Terry. And she did.

She decided to show how good she was at flying (even though, she admitted to herself, she didn’t really know what it meant). She did all the pre-flight checks, such as looking out of the window, checking her shoes and so on.

And so they took off. Everything was looking good. Terry was in charge and in control. Bozo was navigating – he said he could, so she trusted him. And what

a fine view! But, after just 2 minutes, the engine stopped. Just like that. No warning, just a funny little red light above a dial that said ‘FUEL’.

‘Oh dear,’ said Terry.

‘Oh dear,’ said Bozo, ‘Can’t be serious, else they wouldn’t have let us fly.’

‘Oh fuck,’ said Terry, ‘well at least we’ve got the parachutes. Pass me mine, please, Bozo.’

‘Oopsies,’ said Bozo, ‘I thought you had them.’

‘No matter,’ said Terry, with some relief, ‘At least I’ve got my phone with me so I can order some. How long do you think Amazon would take?’

Sinnick