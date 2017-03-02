Nuttall pledges to have six more goes at becoming an MP

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has promised his party that he is set to emulate Nigel Farage and have six more attempts at becoming an MP, partly due to how much he had enjoyed the experience of standing in last week’s Stoke by-election. UKIP deputy leader Peter Whittle told the Andrew Marr show that in ‘just a few years ‘ UKIP would double the number of its MPs, and the party still had great confidence in Mr Nuttall’s abilities.

‘I can assure you that in future elections Paul will have even better stories to tell. He’s only been in the job for a few weeks,’ Whittle said.’ We’ve got to give the guy a fair chance. After a few more goes he will be on top form, as one would expect of a man who is a Professor of Mathematics, a first class hockey player, and who has been resident for years in whatever the constituency might happen to be.’