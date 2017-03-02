Political parties to use sniff test to see if they have gone off

The Voters Standards Agency has urged the adoption of a simple sniff-test to establish whether a political party is still safe to use or whether it should be discarded in favour of something new or fresher.

‘Some parties have not aged well.’ said NSA special advisor Luke Mitchell. ‘Whereas Labour was once fresh, energetic and full of goodness, they now smell of stale urine. Millions more votes have been wasted on parties like UKIP that have gone off completely, or are not yet ready, like the Greens.’

‘On the other hand, the Conservative Party is difficult to digest, full of bitterness and leaves a vile stench. For all that, some people love it. Plus they are always on offer and you can often get two for one at very little cost.’