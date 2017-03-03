‘Stubborn’ stain actually just principled

A particularly tenacious furniture stain has refused to change in the face of irrefutable scientific evidence – sticking to the belief that prisons work, global warming is a myth and everything is the fault of immigrants. Despite treatment with an enzyme detergent, the stain is unwilling to move on a range of issues and insists that he is taking a moral stance.

Citing the Daily Mail and gut instinct as primary evidence, the stain maintained that the young were feckless, iPods use vinyl and some foreigner was trying to steal his credit card details. The homeowners added: ‘We tried to treat it with methylated spirits but alcohol just fuelled its view that Brexit will work out fine.’