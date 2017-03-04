Sex Ed. rebranded as the ‘Prevent Agenda’

sex-education_634520292724777515_mainimg

Preventing ‘you know what’ is set become compulsory in all England’s schools, with all acts of radical sexualisation reported to MI5. Teachers will be required to be on the lookout for the tell-tale signs of hairy palms, hot flushes and any fan fiction involving Zooey Deschanel. There are three strands to government’s counter-pregnancy strategy – no kissing on a first date, no hemlines above the ankle and no cheap cider.

Explained one M15 operative: ‘Our job is to disrupt sexual threats to the UK, which may involve extreme measures, such as cold waterboarding or thinking about Chelsea’s back four.’ However, the ‘Safe at School’ Campaign described the announcement as a ‘tragedy’, favouring a home-based solution of either viewing a box set of Call the Midwife or chemical castration – whichever is the more humane.

Share this story...

Posted: Mar 4th, 2017 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2017 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer