Sir Rod praised for not wearing leggings in beheading video

People on Twitter and social media have praised Sir Rod Stewart for not debasing a mock execution video he shot on location in Abu Dhabi to promote his next world tour. The video, posted on line yesterday, shows Sir Rod holding a male colleague by the hair and making what appears to be a slashing motion across his throat.

Guardian critic Sophie Leonard praised of the 70 year-old-rocker saying the tone of the mock execution could have gone so horribly wrong had Rod chosen to wear something less appropriate. Instead, he got the simulated death scene just about right.

Sir Rod, wearing light tan chinos and a white collarless shirt open to the waist said he had toyed with the idea of wearing his leopard skin leggings and blonde mullet combo but thought it might make him look a bit ridiculous. ‘I wear the leggings and mullet on stage for a bit of a lark,’ he said. ‘It’s clearly not the sort of thing you should be wearing in an ISIS style beheading video. Credit me with a bit of taste’.