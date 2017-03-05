Straw men to be given the vote

The USA is to offer legal protection for straw men. The Truth Recalibration Act 2017, will make it a criminal offence to attack a straw man and will also enshrine the evidential value of bogeymen, homunculi and Texas sharpshooters.

‘Democrats talk about human rights, yet they attack the rights of straw humans,’ said a White House spokesman. ‘It’s as if being made of straw somehow invalidates a person’s fundamental freedoms. An attack on a straw man is an attack on free speech. And that is an attack on the Constitution. Which is an attack on God himself.’

Under new guidelines, anecdotal evidence will be admissible in court, depending on the status of the teller. People with a declared interest in a particular topic will be barred. Said the spokesman: ‘The acid test is, if this was a movie, what would the music be like? If you can hear soaring strings with a patriotic trumpet cutting through, then it’s very likely to be true.’