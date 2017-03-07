Putin ‘has never phoned Trump much’

Vladimir Putin has stated that he has never had telephone conversations with Donald Trump, or any communications whatsoever, between certain dates and times. He added, that apart from the golden showers prostitute blackmail tapes, dodgy business dealings and tax avoidance, there has been relatively little communication between the two

‘President Trump is great man.’ he continued. ‘US keeps world amused with serial killers and cops killing black people. Nothing to do with Mother Russia and that’s the truth, or ‘pravda’ as we say in my country.’

Farmer Giles