New war memorial has face of Tony Blair

Sculptor Paul Day surprised the public by unveiling a sculpture commemorating the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, which has Anthony Charles Lynton Blair’s ‘shit-eating grin’ plastered across it. As with Trafalgar Square, there will also be an empty plinth, to represent the Weapons of Mass Destruction.

None of the 2,500 invited guests will be family members of the 682 service personnel who lost their lives, which is a fitting tribute to the fact nobody really cares what they think. An MOD spokeswoman remarked: ‘They gave their lives upholding British values – sorry, did I say values? I meant to say ‘shares’ – upholding the value of shares in the arms industry’.

The memorial itself was been funded by the Sun newspaper’s patriotic campaign – ‘Support our soldiers. Just don’t question the war’. The jagged monolith is deliberately carved out of rough, hewn Portland stone – to symbolize the fact that you cannot polish a turd.

Many have likened it to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, provided that you swap the word ‘soldier’ with the word ‘war’. An aide to Tony Blair commented: ‘Thankfully the three wars in the Middle East have brought peace and prosperity to the region, making the world a safer place. Let us not forget why we fought these great conflicts…um…er…why was it again?’