Theresa May’s laugh “could spark eternal winter”

The Vatican is investigating claims that Theresa May may be a witch, after footage of her laughing in the Commons was found to curdle milk.

“The curdling of milk is a sign of the Devil”, said a Vatican spokesman. “We think she’s probably a witch, or possibly an ice queen. Either way, it’s bad news”.

Ice queens have the power to cause eternal winter, while witches have more limited powers, and are subject to EU regulation. “I hope it’s just witchery”, said the spokesman. “If she’s a full-blown ice queen we’re pretty much buggered. Witchcraft would explain her stance on Brexit, though”.

Feminists attacked the story, something about ‘powerful women’ and ‘patriarchal societies’, but we didn’t really listen. They were probably on the blob. In other news, in Pembrokeshire a cow gave birth to a fish.