“Ed Sheeran’s Top 40 Chart Countdown” to feature open mic spot for other artists

Music acts everywhere were excited today with the announcement that Ed Sheeran’s popular Sunday afternoon radio programme, ‘The Official UK top 40′ will feature an open mike spot each week for an up and coming band.

‘Ed wants to give something back to the music world,’ said his manager. ‘He loves his Sunday show, where he gets the chance to run through his back catalogue for his fans, always in a different order, but with Castle on The Hill at the end obviously. Now, one of the millions of other acts who have been pressing their faces up against the windows of the radio studio will get the chance to appear each week, probably in the number 15 or 16 slot, depending on whether their downloads have reached three figures.

‘The format will be a cross between Cheggers Plays Pop, where a guest band regularly came on in the middle, and the Q and A session that was used to great effect on We Are the Champions,’ continued his manager. ‘Rag and Bone Man, Little Mix and James Arthur will get the chance to ask the master some questions and hopefully pick up some tips’.

Sheeran’s manager also took the opportunity to end speculation about which symbols will be used on Ed’s next 2 albums, with the announcement that the next 2 releases will be a paired set of concept albums entitled ‘Talent’. Reflecting his current position, the fourth album cover will feature Sheeran’s little finger and the fifth will have a picture of every other music act in the entire world.