Man vows to recall relevant parts of the weather forecast

A 36 year old man is ‘determined’ to filter out extraneous information so that he can recall those parts of the weather forecast which might be relevant to his life.

“I always intend to remember the forecast”, he told reporters, “but then it goes on and on about fronts in Northern Ireland and the overnight temperature in Dorset and before you know it they’re talking about Scotland and you’ve missed it again. I think they use hypnosis.

“So I’ve started taking notes. For tomorrow’s forecast I’ve written ‘isobars’, ‘warm front’ and drawn a picture of an angry rain cloud, or it might be a rain god, and a doodle of a dog humping a tree. I’m not sure what any of it means. Are isobars good?”

A spokesman for the Met Office said “we don’t really expect anybody to remember the weather forecast. It’s a huge memory game, really. But it’s been great for meteorology – loads of photogenic girls want to work here, which is a huge bonus, what with it being absolutely the dullest of the sciences. If it wasn’t for the televised forecast most meteorologists would die virgins”.