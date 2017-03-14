Man decides pan is now ready for washing after only eight days soaking

A Warrington man has agreed to finally wash a pan used for lasagne after only 8 days of soaking. The move comes after his wife threatened to leave.

‘Women don’t understand the value of thorough soaking’, explained the man. ‘She wanted me to scrub it clean using something called ‘elbow grease’. I’ve googled it and it doesn’t bloody exist. Silly mare.’

The man has also agreed to empty the bin, even though it isn’t obvious that it needs emptying. ‘How are you supposed to tell?’ he asked reporters. ‘Here, help me get this lid off, if we’re not careful all this stuff flowing over the top will spill onto the floor.’