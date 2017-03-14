SNP to renounce nationalism in favour of ‘pissing off Cameron’

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce that her party is to formally abandon its goal of an independent Scotland and concentrate instead on ‘really pissing off Cameron and his Tory mates.’

‘Deep down we always knew that independence thing wasn’t gonna fly, especially with Salmond as pilot,’ said Sturgeon at a specially convened meeting of senior party members. ‘But watching the Tories scuttling over the border as if they’re arses were on fire to plead their case was priceless. It gave us a new sense of purpose – making the lives of those posh Southern jessies as miserable as possible.’

While many have criticised Sturgeon’s reversal of the SNP’s policy of not voting in English affairs by meddling in the fox hunting issue, party activists believe that the loss of face associated with such a u-turn is ‘more than worth it for the look of helpless frustration on Cameron’s privileged English mug.’ ‘It was priceless,’ revealed one insider, ‘when they shelved the vote you could see a little piece of his privately educated heart breaking. To know that we were responsible for that more than outweighs the prospect of being entirely responsible for our own affairs.’

The Conservatives have however accused Sturgeon of double standards. ‘They’d already screwed over Labour during the election and they won’t rest until they’ve got on the tits of every politician south of Berwick whilst still supposedly taking a constructive role in Parliament,’ wrote Tory back bencher Robert Drake. ‘As the Prime Minister says, Sturgeon wants to have her cake and eat it – albeit deep fried no doubt, LOL.’

However this has been vehemently and angrily denied by Scotland’s first lady. ‘That’s just the kind of lame and hackneyed anti-Scottish ‘humour’ that led us to hating the likes of Cameron so much in the first place. It’s lazy stereotyping that any writer worth half their salt should be ashamed of – and if I catch anyone taking the pish like that again, I’ll chin the bastards.’