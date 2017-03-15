Survey Monkeys to be released back into the wild

Naturalists have announced their plans to release a small troop of Survey Monkeys back into the wild. In news which has been welcomed by both animal rights groups and weary survey participants around the world, it was explained that the rare breed of monkeys were due to be released into a secret destination later this week. They will join a group of Mail Chimps who were freed from a major polling organisation earlier this year. The team responsible said they believed that the move would have the support of the public but had no real way of knowing.

