‘No problem, I just thought I’d ask’ Nicola Sturgeon tells Theresa May

Nicola Sturgeon has told Theresa May that she completely understands the Prime Minister’s decision to block a second referendum on Scottish independence and thanked her for taking time out of her busy schedule to consider it.

‘It was really very good of the Prime Minister to get back to me so quickly’ said Ms Sturgeon.

‘I completely understand that Theresa is reluctant to allow another independence referendum in the near future. I know she has a lot on her plate at the moment, what with the Brexit negotiations and the investigation into Conservative election spending and all that’.

‘You can’t blame me for asking, God loves a trier!’

‘I’m quite happy to put the whole independence thing on hold for a bit’ continued the First Minister. ‘Theresa can just get back to me when the whole Brexit thing is sorted and we’ll see where we are then’.

For her part the Prime Minister told Sky News she was really sorry that she couldn’t agree to a referendum at the moment but looked forward to catching up with Nicola Sturgeon for coffee in the near future. Ms May ended the interview by making a telephone sign and mouthing the words ‘call me’ to the camera.

Meanwhile in Scotland, campaigners on both sides have agreed to put their differences to one side for the time being and have arranged to go out for a few pints at the weekend followed by a massive ceilidh in Glasgow’s George Square.