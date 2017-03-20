Man plucked from Blue Harbour after attempted fashion suicide

A 34 year-old man from Bath is recovering in hospital, after being rescued by a fellow Marks and Spencer customer who witnessed him attempting fashion suicide. The twice married cost-accountant who had left home in safe chinos, brown sneakers and a plain white tee-shirt, with a wool mix sweater tied around his waist, was spotted looking extremely distressed while holding an orange and brown striped polo shirt in front of a full-length mirror.

Only quick thinking by store staff prevented him from completing the purchase and attending his brother-in-law’s barbecue wearing above the knee cotton shorts and the striped shirt later that day.

Falling pension annuity values and a 20% rise in the price of clotted cream are said to have led to almost two out of every three M&S customers becoming anxious. The problem has been compounded by the possibility of bumping into Ruby Wax while going for a nice quiet cup of tea.

