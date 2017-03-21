Al-Qaeda pulls videos from Google due to ‘offensive’ ads

In a statement issued on Al Jazeera, Al Qaeda has pulled all its recruitment videos from Google due to ‘offensive’ advertising being shown alongside. ‘We tolerated the banal John Lewis adverts two Christmas’ in a row,’ said a spokesman, ‘but today we found ourselves pitched alongside adverts promoting hate, division and prejudice,’ he said, referring to the UK government’s adverts explaining why it is triggering Article 50 on 29 March.

The terrorist organisation finds itself in the same position as Marks and Spencer, which sells ‘classic women’s fashion Hijabs’, alongside MacDonald’s ‘nice line in halal burgers’ and L’Oreal, ‘no idea what they make, but good on them’. The spokesman was a little disconcerted to find his organisation in the same bed as the Guardian, though. ‘Extremist, left wing filth.’ he added, ‘should be proscribed, really.’