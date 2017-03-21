Brexit: Your handy guide to the timeline

March 2017 – Article 50 triggered, indicating the UK’s intention to leave the EU and giving the necessary two-year notice. A bit of a surprise, those threats to leave unless a pay rise is forthcoming happen every year, but EU bosses didn’t think the UK was ever really serious about it. Although those midweek days off over the past month or two ‘to take the dog to the vets’ haven’t gone unnoticed.

May 2017 – EU asks what the UK will get in pay and benefits when it leaves and offers to match it. UK exaggerates what it’s been told it will get and says it might stay if the EU can offer more. EU bosses say they’ll consider it.

July 2017 – UK asks EU when a decision will be made on what it can offer as an inducement to stay. EU says# ‘Soon, but we’ve had to refer it to Head Office as it needs approval at a high level’. They are lying, of course, but UK believes the bullshit and still thinks it has the upper hand.

September 2017 – UK tries to negotiate more in pay and conditions if it leaves, given that the EU is about to match the current offer. However, the bluff is called and the offer is withdrawn. It looks like the UK will be staying after all.

November 2017 – EU says that it can’t match the offer that was discussed so the UK can leave. However, the full two years notice from March is to be worked under the existing terms and conditions, but with no shift pay or overtime which will have to be paid back.

January 2018 – UK realises it has been well and truly screwed over. It attempts to reinstate the original offer to leave, but only succeeds in doing so on reduced terms. UK will now be worse off whether it stays or leaves.

March 2018 – After due consideration, the UK reiterates that it is leaving, accepting a lower offer to do so than had been originally discussed. UK tries to make out that it’s a great move both personally and professionally.

May 2018 – UK tries to persuade others to leave with them, even offering to split the ‘Recommend A Friend Reward’ they would be entitled to in the event of a successful recruitment. No-one takes the UK up on the offer.

July 2018 – Denmark buys a ‘Sorry You’re Leaving’ card and starts a collection for the UK.

September 2018 – Due to all the ‘Good Riddance’ and other abusive comments in the original, Portugal buys a new ‘Sorry You’re Leaving’ card and re-starts the collection for the UK.

November 2018 – The traditional call for embarrassing anecdotes about the UK making a complete fool of itself goes out as the leaving speeches are prepared. Another call follows shortly afterwards for anecdotes that don’t involve Nigel Farage being a twat.

January 2019 – The traditional panic ensues regarding who last had the ‘Sorry You’re Leaving’ card and where the collection could be now.

March 2019 – A junior EU worker from Germany is sent to the shops on the morning before the UK is leaving and told to buy something useful, something memorable and something funny with the £27 that’s been raised. He comes back with a German beer stein, a picture of Angela Merkel and a jigsaw of a map of Europe, from which all the pieces with the UK on have been removed.

29th March 2019 – Brexit day at last! The UK is thoroughly mocked throughout the day, utterly ridiculed by the leaving speeches, and teased mercilessly by all those that are staying. There is then an almighty piss-up, all paid for by the UK who will wake up the following day wondering what the hell it’s done.

May 2019 – UK emails those it has remained on speaking terms with (Netherlands and Sweden) and asks if they fancy a drink some time soon to reminisce about old time. After a baleful look from Germany, they make an excuse.