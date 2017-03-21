Lamb of God ‘doesn’t want to take away the sins of the world’

Colin, a six-month-old Merino lamb at a farm in Norfolk who was recently named by the Almighty creator of Heaven and Earth as the latest in a series of beasts whose sacrifice will somehow blot out every awful thing humanity has done since the last time, has questioned the logic of the system. He has also joined with other ovines in calling for a review of the working relationship between the two species.

‘OK, so we’re not the brightest, I get that. Nine hours eating grass and eight hours ruminating every day doesn’t leave you a lot of time for abstract thought,’ said Colin, ‘but even I managed to work out what the role involves. No thanks. Find another dumb animal to symbolise things for a change. How about squirrels? They’re thick as pigshit.’

‘And while I’m on, we’re grateful you exterminated the wolves, really we are, but this is getting a bit one-sided now. You take our coats to make sweaters, you nick our mothers’ milk to turn into cheese, you even seem to want to put our dung on your crops for some reason. And what the hell happened to all my mates from springtime?’

With the human race becoming more numerous and more appalling every year, the need for a Lamb of God to take away its sins on a regular basis has risen sharply from once a century to nearly 10,000 every year. Fears are growing that such recent outrages as ISIS destroying the ruins of Palmyra, Donald Trump being treated as a plausible candidate for US President and Katie Hopkins getting a column in a daily newspaper, sheep may face a long-term threat of extinction.

‘Basically,’ said Colin, ‘it’s about time you took responsibility for your own sins and re-negotiated your relationship with the Good Lord, because we’re rather tired of having it all projected onto us. So the Lord is your shepherd, is he? Well I may be His lamb but He isn’t my shepherd. My shepherd is Mervyn Bagnall of Downend Farm near Swaffham. The filthy, filthy bastard.’