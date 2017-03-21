Northern Ireland mourns passing of last Chuckle Brother

Tributes have poured in after the passing of Martin McChuckle, who was most famous as one of the comedy slapstick duo the Chuckle Brothers. Together with the Reverend Ian Chuckle, McChuckle brought tears to the eyes of widows and children across the province through their routines about punishment beatings.

‘Growing up in Belfast in those days, you had to love the Chuckle Brothers,’ said Falls Road resident Gerald Eakin. ‘I mean you really, REALLY had to. Sometimes I laughed so hard my kneecaps exploded.’

In their most celebrated routine, Ian and Martin struggled to carry a bulky improvised explosive device up the staircase at Stormont Castle, with Ian saying ‘To you’ and Martin saying ‘To me’, then Ian saying ‘To me’ and Martin saying ‘To you’ until Ian finally bellowed ‘NO! NEVER!’ and it detonated in their faces.