GM royals could benefit society, scientists say

Scientists at Cambridge have said that genetically modified Royals could help produce a more productive and intelligent monarchy. Currently, the Royal gene pool is missing many genes found at other levels of society, such as the empathy gene and the work ethic gene, which either died out through lack of use or morphed into the into the party, vacation and entitlement genes.

‘GM could help Royals to cope in the outside world,’ a spokesman said. ‘Some may fear a recurrence of the problems from the last experiment in crossing Princess Anne with a horse but most scenarios would improve the Royal gene pool. Let’s face it, who has been more beneficial to society down the years, Dolly the Sheep or Prince Edward? I rest my case.’