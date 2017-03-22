May mistakenly triggers Article 51

160628-article-50-0836_e0eb4501b56254e8d8d8697430b8a7d2.nbcnews-ux-2880-1000

Theresa May has inadvertently signed the wrong sub-clause of the EU convention, Article 51, which unfortunately renames Luxembourg as ‘Gromperekichelcher Land’, cedes Belgium to the Congo and turns ketchup green. Constitutional experts are concerned that this may leave the UK being ruled by a cocker spaniel named Derek, make Klingon the official language, give badgers the right to vote and replace the pound with the Vietnamese dong.

May had originally written to all member states explaining the UK’s position, using a sad emoji and a change of billing address. Yet the clerical error was soon spotted when the brick, that the letter was wrapped around, was found to breach EU building regulations. Failing to prematurely eject from the EU, Mrs May has inspired the rest of Europe to shout: ‘Ready, steady – oh just go, will you?’

Share this story...

Posted: Mar 22nd, 2017 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2017 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer