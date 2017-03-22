Unemployment halved by Chuckle Brothers-inspired job sharing

Unemployment is at its lowest since the economy bombed harder than an overweight Doncaster man in the first rounds of the X-factor with his interpretative throat singing rendition of the Star Wars cantina theme. This is due to a new nationwide scheme requiring all furniture, goods inwards and vicious looking boxes of paperclips to be moved in teams of two while shouting ‘To me, to you’.

The scheme, inspired by the world’s best advertisement for male moisturiser the Chuckle Brothers, is the brainchild of MP Ian Rothbury. ‘It was certainly challenging, finding a way to inject more jobs into economy without actually creating any’, said Rothbury. ‘It came to me while pulling a sicky – I couldn’t stand having Chancellor screeching about the value of the pound. And there it was, the Chuckle Brothers, the ultimate job-share; if we couldn’t create more jobs, people would just have to have same one.’

The Chuckle Brothers, best known for boring three generations of children on their bafflingly long-running TV series and being the only entertainers of their age range not caught up in Operation Yewtree, are reportedly delighted at their role in helping the country move towards greater economic stability. However, some employers are unhappy they may be forced to hire enough staff to fill the rotas once new regulations come in.

‘Sounds like dangerous commie nonsense to me,’ commented an angry white man who definitely owns a failing newsagents. ‘Ideas about friendship, teamwork, sharing – utter rot. It’s a dog eat dog world out there; the sooner children know they may be called out in the middle of the night by their bosses to a suspiciously human shaped bloodstain, handed a spray bottle of Cillit Bang, and told it’s this or no hours this week, the better.’

Like sentient turtles, de-shelled and with their outer carapace replaced with Nana’s Christmas jumpers post-cataract surgery, the Chuckles will appear in a promotional video supporting the campaign where they buffoon around an up-market café, slopping tea and knocking over the biscottis, yet still managed to get your latte to you quicker than the average Starbucks barista.



