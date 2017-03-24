‘Total bell end’ identified as Westminster attacker

Paramedics treat an inured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The terrorist responsible for the attack on Westminster has officially been identified as ‘a total and utter bell end’ by Scotland Yard. ‘We can also confirm that he’s used a string of aliases in recent years including useless-throbber, spunk-cannon and douche-nozzle,’ added Detective Inspector John Brown.

The terrorist, although born and bred in the UK, is believed to have spent his last few months living in Cloud Cuckoo Land. The exact nature of his religious beliefs is currently being clarified. ‘Well, anyone who uses a car to murder innocent people is obviously a practising shitebag,’ Brown said. ‘At this stage, however, it’s unclear whether he’s always been a shitebag or if it’s something he recently converted to.’

Posted: Mar 24th, 2017

