Your horoscope for the week ahead

Aries: On Friday you wore your wife’s underwear and dress to the office for Comic Relief. Your colleagues thought it was hilarious and you’d never been so popular. When you do it again on Monday your boss asks for a quiet word.

Taurus: The members at your gym are complaining again about you not wiping down the equipment after use. You email the club management to say you think they are overreacting and to point out that incontinence is a serious medical condition.

Gemini: You‘ve been so busy lately that you haven’t had a chance for some precious ‘me time’. On Saturday it’s time to kick off your shoes and sit down for a nice glass of – no, not there! You nearly sat on the cat, you moron.

Cancer: When Jupiter visits your sign for the third time in a month you begin to suspect its having an affair with your wife.

Leo: You refuse to resign as the manager of Arsenal because that’s just what they will be expecting you to do. Mwahahaha.

Virgo: It’s not easy being a teenager is it? It’s a time of crushing insecurity and there’s so much pressure from social media that it’s easy to feel worthless and abandoned. But you’re not a teenager; you’re a 48 year-old Loss Adjuster. It’s time to man the fuck up.

Libra: Again with the wire-tapping?

Scorpio: You begin to suspect that your European counterparts are better prepared for a meeting when they turn up with a team of top legal experts and you turn up with a biro and a copy of ‘Negotiation for Dummies’.

Sagittarius; On 29 March you tell yourself that just because you voted Leave it doesn’t mean you are a small-minded racist Little Englander. OK, you are a small-minded racist Little Englander but that’s just a coincidence.

Capricorn: A large area of low pressure will move in from the Atlantic on Thursday bringing high winds and frequent blustery showers. Best take a sturdy brolly if you are planning to go out. Or don’t, get soaked – what do I care?

Aquarius: Your boss needs your help because he thinks there is a mole right at the top of the circus. You get the big ladders out and climb to the roof of the Big Top. He’s right, there is a mole there. You also find a rotten apple which you assume was taken up by the mole. Weird innit?

Pisces: Fuck it, who wants KFC?