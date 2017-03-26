BBC News to focus on three big news stories per year

After the London Terror Attack, which is believed to have a good three months of hourly coverage left in it, BBC executives have decided to focus on a small number of high impact stories in future. ‘The old way of reporting news was like stamp collecting.’ said one insider. ‘This happened, then that happened, yadda, yadda. Just one big yawn, really.’

‘We’re more interested in the news as a kind of art installation. So this season we’ll do the London terror attack, then in the summer we might move on to something involving Trump, and by the autumn we’ll all be ready for a big story about the BBC. God, I love a big story about the BBC. Manuelgate was just awesome.’

Critics have pointed out that world events might actually continue, even though something interesting has happened in London. However, the so-called Real Time Theory of world events has been difficult to prove, given the absence of evidence in the news media.