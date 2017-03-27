Delusional fabrication linked to lower rate of heart disease

After studying the anonymous records of over 10,000 GP patients the General Medical Council has concluded that those who lie most blatantly about their drinking habits are less likely to suffer from heart attacks and strokes.

People who openly admit to drinking a bit less than they actually do have an even chance of cardiac incidents whereas those who tell huge porkies like ‘just the occasional glass of red wine’ or ‘one glass a day’, are likely to live longer.

‘Well you can’t just drink one glass can you?’ explained Siovone Taylor (22) from Bristol. ‘If you open a bottle you’ve got to drink it all haven’t you. So If I drink, say, 12 bottles in a week then plan not to drink anything for a month it works out doesn’t it?’

Another Bristol woman, Chardonnay McDonald (28) added, ‘Well I drinks vodka and Coke so that doesn’t count ‘cos it’s a soft drink really isn’t it? If I do drink wine it’s the posh stuff that was £8 but is reduced to 2 for a fiver. So that’s OK. Anyway I reckon it works out to about a glass a day, if you don’t count week-ends.’

A similar study found that only eating chocolate when you are upset, counterbalancing burgers with a salad garnish and eating chips off someone else’s plate had no effect on obesity and these jeans have shrunk in the wash anyway.